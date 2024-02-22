Engie Revenue Falls But Profit Gains On Renewables, Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) French energy company Engie said on Thursday revenue fell 12 percent to 82.6 billion Euros ($91 billion) in 2023 as gas and electricity prices fell, but profit still rose thanks to renewables and energy services.
Net recurring income rose 2.8 percent to 5.4 billion euros.
The sales were below analysts' expectations, which on average forecasted revenue of 95.4 billion euros, but the net recurring income was in line with forecasts.
Net income rose 10-fold to 2.2 billion euros after the company earned just 200 million euros in 2022 due to heavy charges.
"These results demonstrate the progress achieved in executing our strategy, and they confirm our capacity to move forward within a volatile energy market environment," chief executive Catherine MacGregor said.
Profits were boosted by further rollouts of renewable capacity and higher prices for their output, and by the Global Energy Management and Sales unit (GEM), which provides services to big companies and other energy producers.
For 2024, Engie upgraded its guidance for net recurring income to a range of 4.2-4.8 billion euros compared to a previous range of 3.8-4.4 billion.
The company proposed an unchanged dividend of 1.43 euros a share.
Recent Stories
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
More Stories From World
-
Jailed Kremlin critic warns against 'despair' after Navalny death2 minutes ago
-
'Haunted' ChatGPT cranks out gibberish for hours2 minutes ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama spearhead challengers to champions Kobe in J-League2 minutes ago
-
England bring in Robinson, Bashir for fourth India Test12 minutes ago
-
Road accidents kill 1,600 in Afghanistan in 10 months1 hour ago
-
Mine collapse leaves 15 dead in Venezuela1 hour ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 1.5 mln livestock in Mongolia1 hour ago
-
Sri Lankans urged to use water sparingly amid dry weather1 hour ago
-
Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers across Australia's Victoria1 hour ago
-
Al Ain Zoo hosts XTrail Run Challenge2 hours ago
-
Norway salmon farms turn to veggie menu2 hours ago
-
SMA engages Sharjah Heritage Days with dynamic workshops, free museum access2 hours ago