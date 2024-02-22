Open Menu

Engie Revenue Falls But Profit Gains On Renewables, Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Engie revenue falls but profit gains on renewables, services

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) French energy company Engie said on Thursday revenue fell 12 percent to 82.6 billion Euros ($91 billion) in 2023 as gas and electricity prices fell, but profit still rose thanks to renewables and energy services.

Net recurring income rose 2.8 percent to 5.4 billion euros.

The sales were below analysts' expectations, which on average forecasted revenue of 95.4 billion euros, but the net recurring income was in line with forecasts.

Net income rose 10-fold to 2.2 billion euros after the company earned just 200 million euros in 2022 due to heavy charges.

"These results demonstrate the progress achieved in executing our strategy, and they confirm our capacity to move forward within a volatile energy market environment," chief executive Catherine MacGregor said.

Profits were boosted by further rollouts of renewable capacity and higher prices for their output, and by the Global Energy Management and Sales unit (GEM), which provides services to big companies and other energy producers.

For 2024, Engie upgraded its guidance for net recurring income to a range of 4.2-4.8 billion euros compared to a previous range of 3.8-4.4 billion.

The company proposed an unchanged dividend of 1.43 euros a share.

