Engine Catching Fire Led to Ukrainian Plane Crash Near Tehran - Airport

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) An engine catching fire led to the crash of the Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, a representative of Tehran international airport said Wednesday.

According to the Ukrainian and Iranian officials, the crash left no survivors.

"The Ukrainian aircraft took off from Tehran airport this morning, bound for Kiev, but engine catching fire due to a technical problem led it to crash not far from the airport, south of Tehran," the airport representative told IRNA news agency.