UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Engine For Russian Amur-SPG Methane-Powered Launch Vehicle Expected To Be Ready By 2025

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:30 AM

Engine for Russian Amur-SPG Methane-Powered Launch Vehicle Expected to Be Ready by 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) The first experimental engine for Russia's new reusable Amur-SPG launch vehicle powered by liquefied natural gas (methane) will be manufactured and tested by November 2025, according to data released on the public procurement website.

Last year, Russian space agency Roscosmos signed a $86-million contract with the Chemical Automatics Design Bureau (KB Khimavtomatika) for the construction and testing of eight RD-0169 engines.

According to the latest data, all of the methane engines are expected to be manufactured and tested by November 2025.

Earlier this year, Roscosmos said that the conceptual design of the Amur-SPG launch vehicle would be ready in September. Amur-SPG will have a reusable first stage and become the first-ever Russian methane-fueled launch vehicle. Flight tests are scheduled to begin in 2026.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle September November Gas All

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

5 hours ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

6 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

5 hours ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

5 hours ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

5 hours ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.