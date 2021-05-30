Engine for Russian Amur-SPG Methane-Powered Launch Vehicle Expected to Be Ready by 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) The first experimental engine for Russia's new reusable Amur-SPG launch vehicle powered by liquefied natural gas (methane) will be manufactured and tested by November 2025, according to data released on the public procurement website.

Last year, Russian space agency Roscosmos signed a $86-million contract with the Chemical Automatics Design Bureau (KB Khimavtomatika) for the construction and testing of eight RD-0169 engines.

According to the latest data, all of the methane engines are expected to be manufactured and tested by November 2025.

Earlier this year, Roscosmos said that the conceptual design of the Amur-SPG launch vehicle would be ready in September. Amur-SPG will have a reusable first stage and become the first-ever Russian methane-fueled launch vehicle. Flight tests are scheduled to begin in 2026.