UrduPoint.com

Engineers Complete Successful Full Alignment Of James Webb Space Telescope - NASA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Engineers Complete Successful Full Alignment of James Webb Space Telescope - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Ground-based engineers have now successfully completed the full alignment of the James Webb Space Telescope a million miles from earth, enabling it to start its mission of scientific discoveries, NASA said in an official blog.

"Alignment of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is now complete," the blog stated on Thursday. "After full review, the observatory has been confirmed to be capable of capturing crisp, well-focused images with each of its four powerful onboard science instruments."

NASA engineers completed their seventh and final stage of aligning the mirrors on the telescope, the blog noted.

The engineering team then "unanimously agreed that Webb is ready to move forward into its next and final series of preparations, known as science instrument commissioning. This process will take about two months before scientific operations begin in the summer," the blog said.

The optical performance of the telescope continues to be better than the engineering team's most optimistic predictions and its mirrors are now directing fully focused light collected from space down into each instrument, the b NASA blog said.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

3 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

3 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

3 hours ago
 Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - ..

Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - Health Ministry

3 hours ago
 US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassad ..

US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador to Russia

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.