Engineers Complete Successful Full Alignment of James Webb Space Telescope - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Ground-based engineers have now successfully completed the full alignment of the James Webb Space Telescope a million miles from earth, enabling it to start its mission of scientific discoveries, NASA said in an official blog.

"Alignment of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is now complete," the blog stated on Thursday. "After full review, the observatory has been confirmed to be capable of capturing crisp, well-focused images with each of its four powerful onboard science instruments."

NASA engineers completed their seventh and final stage of aligning the mirrors on the telescope, the blog noted.

The engineering team then "unanimously agreed that Webb is ready to move forward into its next and final series of preparations, known as science instrument commissioning. This process will take about two months before scientific operations begin in the summer," the blog said.

The optical performance of the telescope continues to be better than the engineering team's most optimistic predictions and its mirrors are now directing fully focused light collected from space down into each instrument, the b NASA blog said.