Engineers Defused Explosive Device at Site of Army Bus Blast in Damascus - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Military engineers defused an explosive device at the site of the explosion of an army bus in the center of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a source in a security service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

This morning, terrorists detonated two explosive devices near the famous Damarose Hotel, causing a passing Syrian army bus to explode. Fourteen servicemen were killed, according to preliminary information.

"The Syrian army's mine pickers defused the third explosive device planted at the site of the military bus explosion in the center of Damascus," the source said.