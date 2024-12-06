England All Out For 280 After Sizzling Brook Century
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Harry Brook smashed a century before England were dismissed for 280 on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday.
Brook top-scored with 123 after the tourists were put in to bat on a green Basin Reserve pitch and he put on a key partnership with Ollie Pope to rescue an England innings which was teetering at 43-4.
Brook was run out on the last ball of the second session after powering England out of trouble to 259-7, before the final three wickets fell quickly after tea.
The in-form Brook registered his eighth century in just 23 Tests and his dismissal was a major boost for the home side after he and wicketkeeper Pope (66) counter-punched with a stand of 174 off just 158 balls.
The partnership was reminiscent of the first Test in Christchurch when the same pair combined for a rapid 151 to rescue their first innings and set up an eight-wicket win for the tourists.
Brook went on to score 171 at Hagley Oval and unfurled another sparkling knock at the Basin Reserve, where he scored 186 when the teams met here last year.
The lanky 25-year-old's power once again couldn't be contained by New Zealand's seam-heavy attack, striking five sixes and 11 fours from his 115 balls faced before his concentration slipped.
He set off for a single to short midwicket but Chris Woakes didn't respond and Brook was caught short when bowler Nathan Smith hit the stumps in his follow-through.
It took Brook just 91 balls to bring up three figures, his second-fastest century, with his most notable shots being two towering sixes over extra cover in the first session.
Will O'Rourke (3-49) finally removed Pope, who mis-timed a pull shot, and the pace bowler struck again to dismiss England captain Ben Stokes for two, caught behind.
Smith (4-86) helped to wrap up the tail to cap an impressive start to just his second Test.
Matt Henry (2-43) and Smith claimed two early wickets each to put the hosts well on top.
New Zealand's poor catching was a major weakness in Christchurch but there was no repeat, with three batters falling to sharp chances in the field.
The impressive Henry had Ben Duckett caught by a diving Tom Latham at second slip without scoring before bowling fellow-opener Zak Crawley for 17.
Smith had both Jacob Bethell (16) and Joe Root (3) caught behind, with Daryl Mitchell grabbing a flyer with one hand at first slip to remove Root.
dgi/pst
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From World
-
Spurs rocked as teenager Huijsen seals Bournemouth's shock win4 minutes ago
-
Spurs rocked as teenager Huijsen seals Bournemouth's shock win2 hours ago
-
Iceland authorises whale hunting until 20292 hours ago
-
Sizzling Brook century rescues England in second NZ Test2 hours ago
-
'Outrage': blaze erupts in Melbourne synagogue2 hours ago
-
Messi to kick off new Club World Cup, Neymar to face Real3 hours ago
-
Leclerc describes Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari as 'crazy'9 hours ago
-
Portugal records hottest-ever November: weather agency9 hours ago
-
Traditional giants meet as Luis Enrique denies PSG rift9 hours ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka second Test scores9 hours ago
-
DR Congo on 'maximum alert' over unknown deadly disease9 hours ago
-
Global trade to hit record $33 trillion in 2024, but uncertainties loom amid US tariffs threat: UNC ..10 hours ago