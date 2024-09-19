Open Menu

England Bat Against Weakened Australia In 1st ODI As Archer Returns

September 19, 2024

England bat against weakened Australia in 1st ODI as Archer returns

Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday as Jofra Archer returned to the side.

It is Yorkshire batsman Brook's first match as England captain, with regular white-ball skipper Jos Buttler ruled out of the five-game series with an injury.

Injury-plagued 2019 World Cup-winning fast bowler Archer is playing his first ODI since March last year as England look to manage his return from a persistent elbow problem.

England also gave an ODI debut to spin-bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who featured in the recent drawn T20 series against Australia.

A viral illness means ODI world champions Australia are without fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well as all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, while wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is injured.

Australia gave an ODI debut to 30-year-old left-arm paceman Ben Dwarshuis, with Aaron Hardie also featuring in the pace attack, while Alex Carey was recalled as wicketkeeper.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was listed to open the batting alongside Travis Head in the absence of the retired David Warner.

The game in Nottingham is the first ODI between the arch-rivals since Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad last November on their way to winning the World Cup.

Teams

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

