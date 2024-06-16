Open Menu

England Bat In Rain-hit Must-win T20 World Cup Game Against Namibia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Reigning champions England were sent in to bat by Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus after rain reduced their must-win T20 World Cup game in Antigua on Saturday to an 11-overs per side contest.

Anything other than a victory would see Jos Buttler's men knocked out, with Scotland joining already-qualified Australia in the second-round Super Eights before the two countries meet later Saturday in St Lucia.

England are currently two points behind Scotland in Group B but with a superior net run-rate that will be the tie-breaker if both teams finish level on points.

Title-holders England inflicted an eight-wicket thrashing of Oman on Thursday as they chased down a target of 48 in just 19 balls -- the largest win in T20 World Cup history in terms of balls remaining.

But the game with already-eliminated Namibia is England's last in a Group B where their opening match against Scotland ended in a washout before they suffered a convincing 36-run loss to Australia.

Even if England beat Namibia, they could still be knocked out should Scotland achieve a stunning upset win over Australia or if that game ends in a no-result.

England, in a game delayed by three hours, made two changes to the team that hammered Oman, with left-arm paceman Sam Curran and 'death' bowler Chris Jordan replacing express quick Mark Wood and spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks.

Teams

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wkt), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

