England Beat Fiji In World Cup Quarter-final: What They Said

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Key quotes after England beat Fiji 30-24 in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Marseille on Sunday:

"It was what we expected. They are a tough, tough team that can turn it on in the blink of an eye. We always knew Fiji were going to have some good patches and they did.

"To find a way to win and get through to the semi-finals is a big step forward but we know we have plenty of work to do."

-- England captain Owen Farrell

"An immense credit to players for dealing with it. But what a performance by Fiji, not just tonight but this World Cup.

"What a team they are. Well coached and jam-packed with world-class talent. We knew it was going to be a tough game and it was.

"For large parts of the game we controlled it. There was a spell when Fiji scored back-to-back ties which Fiji can do well, probably better than anyone else in the world."

-- England coach Steve Borthwick

"They've worked so hard since week one. They've showed they belong on the world stage. The whole group players and staff. It's a bit of an emotional moment.

"This is a different Fiji team and I think it's the start of something special.

We made a couple of mistakes today and we didn't take our chances and we paid for it."

-- Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui

"I am so gutted we fell short. I told the boys to keep to our basics, keep the ball, as long as we keep the ball we can get opportunity at the end.

"Unfortunately some calls didn't go our way but that's rugby. I am proud of my boys, been together a long time. Bit of mixed emotion as well, where we've come (from), where we are."

-- Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu

"All the games have left me on edge. It was a brilliant performance from both teams. They both entered into the spirit, it was fast and physical.

"It's been a massive team effort and now they (England) have to be ready for the next one."

-- Former England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson

"We won't be intimidated now by France or South Africa. Fiji were great, they deserved to be in a quarter-final but England were the better team.

"We can look forward to a semi-final now. That was England's best game under Borthwick."

-- England's 2003 World Cup-winning coach Clive Woodward

