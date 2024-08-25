England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in first Test

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Joe Root's unbeaten 62 guided England to a five-wicket win in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Saturday.

England, set 205 to win, were faltering at 56-2 when Root came in to bat before tea on the fourth day and his gritty innings ensured the hosts went 1-0 up in this three-match series.

Sri Lanka stayed in the game thanks to Kamindu Mendis' second-innings 113 but England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith was named player of the match following a first-innings 111, his maiden Test century.

The second Test at Lord's starts on Thursday.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)

England 1st Innings 358 (J Smith 111, H Brook 56; A Fernando 4-103, P Jayasuriya 3-85)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings 326 (Ka Mendis 113, D Chandimal 79, A Mathews 65; M Potts 3-47, C Woakes 3-58)

England 2nd Innings 205-5 (J Root 62 no)

result: England won by five wickets

Player of the match: Jamie Smith (ENG)

Series: England lead three-match series 1-0