Open Menu

England Beat Sri Lanka By Five Wickets In First Test

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 12:50 AM

England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in first Test

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Joe Root's unbeaten 62 guided England to a five-wicket win in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Saturday.

England, set 205 to win, were faltering at 56-2 when Root came in to bat before tea on the fourth day and his gritty innings ensured the hosts went 1-0 up in this three-match series.

Sri Lanka stayed in the game thanks to Kamindu Mendis' second-innings 113 but England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith was named player of the match following a first-innings 111, his maiden Test century.

The second Test at Lord's starts on Thursday.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)

England 1st Innings 358 (J Smith 111, H Brook 56; A Fernando 4-103, P Jayasuriya 3-85)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings 326 (Ka Mendis 113, D Chandimal 79, A Mathews 65; M Potts 3-47, C Woakes 3-58)

England 2nd Innings 205-5 (J Root 62 no)

result: England won by five wickets

Player of the match: Jamie Smith (ENG)

Series: England lead three-match series 1-0

Related Topics

Century Sri Lanka Lead Old Trafford P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World