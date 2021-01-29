England Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Prisons - Minister

Prisoners in England will begin to be offered coronavirus vaccine shots starting Friday, UK Minister for Prisons and Probation Lucy Frazer told Sky News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Prisoners in England will begin to be offered coronavirus vaccine shots starting Friday, UK Minister for Prisons and Probation Lucy Frazer told Sky news.

"The vaccination rollout in prisons has commenced in Wales and should be commencing today in England," Frazer said.

She specified that prisoners will not receive vaccines "over and above or in any sort of priority against those in the community."

Thus, only those eligible to be vaccinated in line with the national immunization campaign's priorities will receive the shots first.