England Bench Marcus Smith For Italy Six Nations Match
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Bagshot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) England coach Steve Borthwick has dropped Marcus Smith from his starting side for the Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.
Smith, England's full-back for their recent narrow wins over France and Scotland, even though he is a fly-half by trade, has been replaced by Elliot Daly.
A more experienced performer in the No 15 shirt, Daly's inclusion comes following two impressive cameo displays off the England bench by the Saracens utility back.
With Fin Smith retained at fly-half in the team announced by Borthwick on Wednesday, that means there is no place in the starting side for Marcus Smith, who is now on the bench.
Fraser Dingwall becomes one of five Northampton players in the backline after replacing Henry Slade at inside centre.
Up front, former England captain Jamie George is set to win his 100th cap after being named in the starting side as he changes places with the now benched hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.
The 34-year-old George succeeded Owen Farrell as England skipper ahead of the 2024 Six Nations but was replaced as captain by Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje before this year's championship.
England lost their Six Nations opener against champions Ireland but beat France 26-25 and edged Scotland 16-15, keeping them in with a chance of winning the title with two games to go.
England (15-1)
Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Sleightholme; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Tom Willis, Ben Earl, Tom Curry; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje (capt); Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge
Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith
Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
More Stories From World
-
England bench Marcus Smith for Italy Six Nations match6 minutes ago
-
Kobe, Shanghai take control in Champions League last 1616 minutes ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan16 minutes ago
-
South Africa v New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final scores2 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan2 hours ago
-
Israel's stoppage of aid deliveries into Gaza threatens care for most vulnerable, UNICEF warns2 hours ago
-
Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found3 hours ago
-
New all-cargo air route links Xinjiang, Pakistan4 hours ago
-
China's national legislature holds news conference ahead of annual session4 hours ago
-
China's AI boom bigger than just DeepSeek4 hours ago
-
Space: the new frontier for smartphones at trade show5 hours ago
-
Tesla sales fall in Germany after Musk backs far right5 hours ago