England bench Marcus Smith for Italy Six Nations match

Bagshot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) England coach Steve Borthwick has dropped Marcus Smith from his starting side for the Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.

Smith, England's full-back for their recent narrow wins over France and Scotland, even though he is a fly-half by trade, has been replaced by Elliot Daly.

A more experienced performer in the No 15 shirt, Daly's inclusion comes following two impressive cameo displays off the England bench by the Saracens utility back.

With Fin Smith retained at fly-half in the team announced by Borthwick on Wednesday, that means there is no place in the starting side for Marcus Smith, who is now on the bench.

Fraser Dingwall becomes one of five Northampton players in the backline after replacing Henry Slade at inside centre.

Up front, former England captain Jamie George is set to win his 100th cap after being named in the starting side as he changes places with the now benched hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.

The 34-year-old George succeeded Owen Farrell as England skipper ahead of the 2024 Six Nations but was replaced as captain by Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje before this year's championship.

England lost their Six Nations opener against champions Ireland but beat France 26-25 and edged Scotland 16-15, keeping them in with a chance of winning the title with two games to go.

England (15-1)

Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Sleightholme; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Tom Willis, Ben Earl, Tom Curry; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje (capt); Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)