England Bowl As Heavyweight Trio Return For Australia In 2nd ODI
Leeds, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against Australia at his Headingley home ground on Saturday.
England, looking to level this five-match series at 1-1 after a thumping seven-wicket loss at Trent Bridge on Thursday, made one change with fast bowler Olly Stone replacing rested express quick Jofra Archer.
World champions Australia, who made it 13 ODI wins in a row in Nottingham despite fielding a weakened team due to illness, recalled three senior players in fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, as well as star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, with pacemen Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis, alongside Cameron Green, making way.
"It's always nice to try and put pressure on with the ball and try to chase them," said Yorkshire batsman Brook at the toss.
"Usually Headingley has a bit in it at the start, especially with overcast conditions."
England were criticised for the slap-dash way they lost wickets to Australia's spinners on Thursday but Brook insisted there would be no deviating from their aggressive approach to batting, saying: "Exactly the same, keep coming, potentially come harder, put pressure on their bowling unit and carry the momentum from the first part of the last game's innings into today (Saturday).
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, fresh from a win sealed by opener Travis Head's ODI highest score of 154 not out, said: "We would have bowled first with the overheads but we are happy to bat.
"We are blessed to have Travis Head, he has been in incredible form and long may that continue."
Teams
England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid
Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Russell Warren (ENG)
tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
