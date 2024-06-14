England Bowl In Must-win T20 World Cup Game Against Oman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 01:10 AM
North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Oman in a must-win Group B T20 World Cup clash for his reigning champions in Antigua on Thursday.
Left-arm seamer Reece Topley was recalled by England in place of paceman Chris Jordan following a comprehensive 36-run defeat by Australia in Barbados last time out.
Non-Test nation Oman were just playing for pride after defeats by Australia and Scotland.
England have just one point from two games and need to win their remaining two matches, against Oman and Namibia to have a chance of qualifying for the second-round Super Eight phase.
And they will likely need to do by large margins, with net run-rate set to prove decisive.
Scotland are currently second in the group behind Australia with five points and set to grab the remaining Super Eights spot.
Australia and Scotland, who crucially have a vastly superior net run-rate to England, meet in St Lucia on Sunday -- after England have completed their group games.
Teams
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Oman: Pratik Athavale (wkt), Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas (capt), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemulah, Bilal Khan
Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK), Langton Rusere (ZIM)
tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
