England Bowl Out India For 445 After Lower-order Fightback
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Fast bowler Mark Wood finished with four wickets as England dismissed India for 445 on day two of the third Test in Rajkot on Friday.
Ravichandran Ashwin (37) and debutant Dhruv Jurel (46) put on a stubborn eighth-wicket stand of 77 before England wrapped up the Indian innings in the second session.
The tourists will begin on five for no loss after India was penalised for Ashwin running on the danger area of the pitch, earning a reprimand by on-field umpire Joel Wilson.
India lost two early wickets but Ashwin and Jurel batted with patience and occasional boundaries to tackle a persistent England attack which was rotated by skipper Ben Stokes in his landmark 100th Test.
Rehan Ahmed sent back Ashwin with his leg-spin in the afternoon session and then got Jurel caught behind on a delivery that pitched and turned sharply.
Number 10 Jasprit Bumrah hit a breezy 26 to frustrate England before Wood got him lbw to finish 4-114 after his three strikes on day one.
Fast bowler James Anderson struck first to get nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav caught behind for four. Anderson moved to 696 Test wickets over 185 matches since his 2003 debut.
The 41-year-old seamer is poised to become only the third bowler in history to reach 700 wickets after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne (708).
Ashwin needs one more to reach 500 Test wickets.
Part-time spinner Joe Root had overnight centurion Ravindra Jadeja caught and bowled on 112 as the hosts lost two wickets in the first five overs of the day.
