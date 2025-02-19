England Bring In Chessum For Scotland Six Nations Clash
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) England on Tuesday announced one change to their starting side for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland at Twickenham by bringing in Ollie Chessum to their pack.
Chessum will partner England captain Maro Itoje in the second row in place of George Martin, who has been managing a knee problem and drops to the bench for the Calcutta Cup clash.
It will be Chessum's first start for England since last year's Six Nations. He missed the subsequent tour of Japan and New Zealand and the November internationals with shoulder and knee injuries.
The 24-year-impressed off the bench in England's opening defeat by champions Ireland and their stunning 26-25 win at home to France last time out.
While Chessum is perhaps not as physically powerful as Martin, he is able to cover a huge amount of ground and adds speed.
Coach Steve Borthwick, who had been scheduled to name his side on Thursday, has otherwise retained the same matchday 23 that beat France to end a run of seven straight losses to leading rugby nations
That means 22-year-old Fin Smith continues at fly-half after starring on his full debut against France.
Marcus Smith stays at full-back after being moved there from No 10 to accommodate Fin Smith.
Marcus Smith gave a mixed display in an still unfamiliar role against Les Bleus, although there were glimpses of the Harlequins playmaker's quality in attack.
"We are looking forward to what will be another challenging and exciting match against Scotland," said Borthwick.
The former England captain added: "The Calcutta Cup is a special fixture and we are determined to perform to our very best in front of our supporters at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham)."
Scotland, who are on a four-game winning streak against England, although they were well-beaten 32-18 by Ireland at Murrayfield in the second round.
Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach, is due to name his side on Thursday.
England (15-1)
Marcus Smith; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Tom Willis, Ben Earl, Tom Curry; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje (capt); Will Stuart, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge
Replacements: Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Harry Randall, Elliot Daly
Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)
