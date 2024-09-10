England Bring In New Blood For 1st Australia T20
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton are set to make their England Twenty20 debuts in the opening game of the three-match series against Australia on Wednesday.
Phil Salt captains the side in Southampton in the absence of injured skipper Jos Buttler.
The T20 series is followed by five one-day internationals against the same opposition, with England picking youthful squads after relinquishing their T20 and 50-over world titles over the past year.
Essex's Cox, 23, was the top-scorer for men's champions Oval Invincibles in this year's Hundred competition while Barbados-born Bethell, 20, impressed for Birmingham Phoenix.
Surrey all-rounder Overton, who has played one Test for England, will play as a batter only as he recovers from a back injury.
England team
Phil Salt (capt, wkt), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley
