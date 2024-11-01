England captain George rejects Marler call for New Zealand to axe haka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) England captain Jamie George said he "loved the history" of the haka after Test colleague Joe Marler urged New Zealand to ditch their pre-game ritual just days before the teams meet at Twickenham.

Marler attempted to stir up controversy by labelling the haka as "ridiculous".

The England prop, who is not playing in Saturday's match after leaving the squad for personal reasons, took to social media earlier this week to deride the haka dance performed by New Zealand players before each game, saying it "needs binning".

Haka are ritual war dances that form a significant part of indigenous Maori culture, and for decades have been closely associated with the All Blacks, long one of rugby union's leading international teams.

"I really enjoy it," George told reporters on Thursday.

"Growing up as a big rugby fan it was always something I enjoyed watching, and I've been lucky enough to face it a few times."

The 34-year-old Saracens hooker added: "I love the history of it. Joe and I, we don't always agree on everything, so we disagree on this certain topic.

"I love it, I've got a pretty good understanding of it having travelled New Zealand, of what New Zealand and Maori culture is...It's a brilliant part of the game and a great spectacle."

- 'Classic Joe' -

A laughing George said Marler's comments were "classic Joe".

"He's always been a little bit close to the line, hasn't he, I suppose, with certain social media posts?," he said.

"So nothing comes as a surprise with Joe. No, it's not unhelpful...I guess he's sort of prodded the bear a little bit."

England have lost 17 of their last 20 Tests against New Zealand, with George saying: "What I know is you can do what you like to the haka but fundamentally it's going to come down to how you front up physically against the All Blacks and that's what we've got to focus on."

How opposition teams respond to the haka has long been a thorny topic.

England lined-up in an arrowhead formation ahead of their 2019 World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks in Japan -- the last time they beat New Zealand.

Earlier Thursday, New Zealand coach Scott Robertson said that response had been "awesome", and "respectfully done."

But Robertson, speaking at the team hotel in London after naming his side to play England, was less impressed by Marler's comments.

"I know Joe," he said. "I wonder if he wish he could have articulated himself a little bit better on that."

Robertson explained the haka's cultural significance in New Zealand by saying: "It is part of who we are, our DNA.

"You can welcome somebody, it is for celebrations, for joy, and also for challenge. We use it as a challenge."

Marler later said on X he was "just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega fixture", alongside a fishing emoji.

Countless critics have called for the haka to be banned over the years, alleging it gives New Zealand players an unfair pre-game edge.