Open Menu

England Demolish Australia As WXV1 Rugby Tournament Debuts

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

England demolish Australia as WXV1 rugby tournament debuts

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) England captain Marlie Packer claimed two of her team's six tries as the Red Roses demolished Australia 42-7 on Friday to kick off a new top-tier women's rugby tournament.

Australia finished with 14 players after lock Annabelle Codey was sent off for a second yellow card.

England's forwards dominated throughout with fly-half Holly Aitchison controlling the game and landing all six conversions.

"It was a good performance and a good starting block for us in the tournament," said Packer.

"We talked about going out there being courageous and I definitely think we did that."

The match in Wellington launched WXV1 -- a new tournament for the world's top six teams.

Related Topics

World Australia Wellington Women All Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

3 minutes ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

41 minutes ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

1 hour ago
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

2 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From World