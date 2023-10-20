England Demolish Australia As WXV1 Rugby Tournament Debuts
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) England captain Marlie Packer claimed two of her team's six tries as the Red Roses demolished Australia 42-7 on Friday to kick off a new top-tier women's rugby tournament.
Australia finished with 14 players after lock Annabelle Codey was sent off for a second yellow card.
England's forwards dominated throughout with fly-half Holly Aitchison controlling the game and landing all six conversions.
"It was a good performance and a good starting block for us in the tournament," said Packer.
"We talked about going out there being courageous and I definitely think we did that."
The match in Wellington launched WXV1 -- a new tournament for the world's top six teams.