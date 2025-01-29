England Down India To Keep T20 Series Alive
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Disciplined bowling and a quickfire 51 by Ben Duckett helped England bounce back to win the third T20 international against India on Tuesday and keep the series alive.
Duckett's 28-ball knock set up England to make 171-9 despite a collapse triggered by Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who returned figures of 5-24 in Rajkot.
England's bowlers then combined to limit India to 145-9, sealing a 26-run win in a five-match series now only led 2-1 by India.
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid impressed with figures of 1-15 from an excellent four-over spell, while England's fast bowlers struck regularly.
Jamie Overton took three wickets while Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse claimed two each.
"The guys bowled really well, was nice to show-off their skills," England skipper Jos Buttler said.
"Not about how fast they can bowl, but how well they can adapt to the wicket.
"
Buttler praised Rashid as the "most important player" in the team.
Hardik Pandya stuttered to 40 off 35 deliveries before being dismissed by Overton when the required run-rate climbed to more than 20 an over.
Archer struck first with the wicket of Sanju Samson, who was caught at mid-on by Rashid.
Carse dismissed Abhishek Sharma, for 24, with Archer taking a spectacular catch while running backwards from mid-off.
Mark Wood sent back skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with the batter top-edging a quick, rising delivery into the gloves of wicketkeeper Phil Salt.
Wickets kept tumbling as Rashid bowled Tilak Varma and Overton sent back Washington Sundar to reduce India to 85-5 and Pandya never seriously threatened to take India over the line.
Recent Stories
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners
UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights
More Stories From World
-
US and EU agree to maintain 'maximum pressure' on Moscow: European official6 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Burkina, Mali, Niger to cheer ECOWAS exit16 minutes ago
-
England name Curry twins to face Ireland in Six Nations1 hour ago
-
England down India to keep T20 series alive1 hour ago
-
England down India to keep T20 series alive2 hours ago
-
LVMH net profit drops 17% in 2024 to 12.55 billion euros2 hours ago
-
Germany scraps Rwanda meeting over DR Congo fighting2 hours ago
-
African Union urges M23 to 'lay down arms' in eastern DRC2 hours ago
-
The Ebola virus: profile of a dreaded killer2 hours ago
-
Hopes for turnaround lift Boeing shares despite huge losses2 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd T20I scores2 hours ago
-
Ahsan gets briefing on Pakistan HC operations; to hold meetings with British MPs, officials3 hours ago