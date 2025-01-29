England down India to keep T20 series alive

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Disciplined bowling and a quickfire 51 by Ben Duckett helped England bounce back to win the third T20 international against India on Tuesday and keep the series alive.

Duckett's 28-ball knock set up England to make 171-9 despite a collapse triggered by Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who returned figures of 5-24 in Rajkot.

England's bowlers then combined to limit India to 145-9, sealing a 26-run win in a five-match series now only led 2-1 by India.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid impressed with figures of 1-15 from an excellent four-over spell, while England's fast bowlers struck regularly.

Jamie Overton took three wickets while Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse claimed two each.

"The guys bowled really well, was nice to show-off their skills," England skipper Jos Buttler said.

"Not about how fast they can bowl, but how well they can adapt to the wicket.

"

Buttler praised Rashid as the "most important player" in the team.

Hardik Pandya stuttered to 40 off 35 deliveries before being dismissed by Overton when the required run-rate climbed to more than 20 an over.

Archer struck first with the wicket of Sanju Samson, who was caught at mid-on by Rashid.

Carse dismissed Abhishek Sharma, for 24, with Archer taking a spectacular catch while running backwards from mid-off.

Mark Wood sent back skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with the batter top-edging a quick, rising delivery into the gloves of wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Wickets kept tumbling as Rashid bowled Tilak Varma and Overton sent back Washington Sundar to reduce India to 85-5 and Pandya never seriously threatened to take India over the line.