Open Menu

England Down India To Keep T20 Series Alive

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM

England down India to keep T20 series alive

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Disciplined bowling and a quickfire 51 by Ben Duckett helped England bounce back to win the third T20 international against India on Tuesday and keep the series alive.

Duckett's 28-ball knock set up England to make 171-9 despite a collapse triggered by Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who returned figures of 5-24 in Rajkot.

England's bowlers then combined to limit India to 145-9, sealing a 26-run win in a five-match series now only led 2-1 by India.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid impressed with figures of 1-15 from an excellent four-over spell, while England's fast bowlers struck regularly.

Jamie Overton took three wickets while Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse claimed two each.

"The guys bowled really well, was nice to show-off their skills," England skipper Jos Buttler said.

"Not about how fast they can bowl, but how well they can adapt to the wicket.

"

Buttler praised Rashid as the "most important player" in the team.

Hardik Pandya stuttered to 40 off 35 deliveries before being dismissed by Overton when the required run-rate climbed to more than 20 an over.

Archer struck first with the wicket of Sanju Samson, who was caught at mid-on by Rashid.

Carse dismissed Abhishek Sharma, for 24, with Archer taking a spectacular catch while running backwards from mid-off.

Mark Wood sent back skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with the batter top-edging a quick, rising delivery into the gloves of wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Wickets kept tumbling as Rashid bowled Tilak Varma and Overton sent back Washington Sundar to reduce India to 85-5 and Pandya never seriously threatened to take India over the line.

Recent Stories

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

55 minutes ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

55 minutes ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes d ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

55 minutes ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

3 hours ago
 UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Comm ..

UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

3 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions

3 hours ago
 UAE presents second national report on Arab Charte ..

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

3 hours ago

More Stories From World