England expects Southgate to deliver at Euro 2024 after painful near misses

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Nearly a decade after he started repairing England's tarnished reputation, Gareth Southgate is approaching his end game with the chance to burnish his legacy by winning Euro 2024.

Entering what is likely to be his last major tournament as England boss, the stakes are high for Southgate.

England have never won the European Championship and are still waiting for Southgate to deliver a major trophy after several agonising near misses.

The 53-year-old's contract with the Football Association expires at the end of this year and he is yet to agree a new deal.

Southgate has been linked with Manchester United, who are still pondering Erik ten Hag's future after his troubled second season culminated with an unexpected FA Cup triumph.

United might appeal to Southgate although, 15 years after his last club job with Middlesbrough, he hinted retirement could also be an option if England return from Germany with the trophy.

"I've never spoken with a club in all my time in the job. I think that would be disrespectful to the position I hold," he said.

"The reality of that is we focus totally on this tournament. I've worked in this building for over 10 years and, yeah, the ambition has been to win a tournament.

"So there's nothing for us to consider until we've done that.

And if we can do that, maybe I'll retire and do nothing anyway."

Southgate's men will start the Euros firmly established as one of the leading contenders and should coast through Group C, where they face Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

That lofty status is a stark contrast to England's low ebb when Southgate took over eight years ago after a series of humiliations on and off the pitch.

A woeful Euro 2016 exit against Iceland brought a suitably depressing end to Roy Hodgson's England reign, while his successor, Sam Allardyce, lasted only 67 days and one match before being forced out after a newspaper sting.

A surprise run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia gave Southgate credibility among previously sceptical fans.

He followed that impressive achievement by leading England to their first major final for 55 years at the Covid-delayed European Championship in 2021.

While Southgate has made England a team to be feared again, he has yet to win the silverware his football-obsessed country has craved since Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup in 1966.

The success of England's women's team in winning the Euros in 2022 and reaching last year's World Cup final has only increased the hunger for success for the men's team.