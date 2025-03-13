England Fast Bowler Wood Out Four Months After Latest Injury Blow
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for four months following an operation on his left knee, effectively ruling him out of an upcoming Test series at home to India.
But Thursday's announcement left open the possibility of the 35-year-old featuring on a 2025/26 tour of Australia where England will look to regain the Ashes.
Wood suffered the latest in a long line of injuries while bowling against Afghanistan last month during England's woeful Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan where they lost all three of their group games.
Only recently returned to action following a lengthy lay-off with a stress injury in his elbow, Wood left the field in Lahore after bowling four overs but came back to bowl another spell despite his evident discomfort, amid fears he could have aggravated the injury.
The Durham paceman underwent surgery on Wednesday after scans confirmed medial ligament damage in his left knee, with the operation ruling him out until July at the earliest.
But with the final game of England's five-Test series with India starting at the Oval on July 31, Wood has next to no chance of being involved.
He will also miss six white-ball games against the West Indies and a one-off Test with Zimbabwe in May.
"I'm gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year," said Wood in an England and Wales cricket board statement.
"But I've got every confidence that I'll be back firing on all cylinders now that I've been able to sort my knee out.
"I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support -- and, of course, our fans. I can't wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team."
