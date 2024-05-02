England Goes To The Polls In Key Local Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Voters went to the polls in England on Thursday for a host of crunch local elections likely to ratchet up the pressure on embattled Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The polls -- a mix of council, mayoral and other local contests as well as a parliamentary by-election -- are the last major ballot box test before a general election likely later this year.
Sunak's ruling Tories, in power nationally since 2010 and defending hundreds of seats secured the last time these local elections were held in 2021, are tipped to suffer heavy losses.
Polls over the last two years also consistently show the Conservatives on course for defeat in the upcoming general election.
Voting began at 0600 GMT and ends at 2100 GMT, with results, including in the by-election for parliament in Blackpool South, expected to begin emerging from early Friday.
But many councils will only announce winners later in the day while key regional and London mayor races will not report results until over the weekend.
The capital's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan is expected to win a record third term easily, but mayoral contests in the West Midlands and Tees Valley, in northeast England, are predicted to be tight.
A victory for the Labour opposition in either of the regions, home to bellwether Constituencies, would be hailed as further evidence voters are ready to return the party to power nationally.
Khan, though, has faced criticism from opposition parties about his introduction of a daily charge for the most-polluting vehicles, and claims that he wants to introduce more road taxes in the capital.
- Tory losses -
Speculation is rife in the UK parliament at Westminster that a bad showing may lead some restive Tory lawmakers to try to replace Sunak, who has been in charge since October 2022.
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt played down expectations and said the government expected to see "significant losses".
But he told Sky news television: "That often happens in local elections."
Wins for the incumbent Tory mayors in the West Midlands and Tees Valley, Andy Street and Ben Houchen, would boost their hopes that the beleaguered leader can still revive their fortunes.
But with the Tories under fire nationally, on issues from water pollution to transport and inflation, Street and Houchen have appeared to distance themselves from the party during the campaign.
In line with other by-elections in recent years, Labour is expected to seize the Blackpool South parliamentary seat from the Tories after their MP resigned over a lobbying scandal.
Pollsters forecast that the Conservatives could lose about half of the nearly 1,000 council seats they are defending in cities, towns and districts across England.
Voters will also elect police and crime commissioners in Wales and well as England. They control forces' budgets, set their priorities and have the power to hire and fire chief constables.
Again, political analysts say the Tories may lose up to half of their 29 commissioners, with 37 in total up for grabs.
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From World
-
Kenya floods death toll rises to 188 as heavy rains persist30 minutes ago
-
Doubts grow over Gaza truce plan40 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured another village in Ukraine's east1 hour ago
-
Maersk's net profit sinks amid Red Sea attacks1 hour ago
-
Police and protesters face-off at UCLA in campus unrest over Gaza1 hour ago
-
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration1 hour ago
-
Macron doesn't rule out troops for Ukraine if Russia breaks front lines1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower, yen jumps1 hour ago
-
New 'underground cathedral' opens ahead of Paris Olympics2 hours ago
-
Japan Airlines net profit increases 2.8-fold in FY 20232 hours ago
-
Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia2 hours ago
-
Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia2 hours ago