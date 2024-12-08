England grind towards series win after Root hits century

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Joe Root raced to a century before England's methodical bowlers reduced New Zealand to 199-6 on Sunday to put the visitors on course for a series-clinching win in the second Test.

The home side's middle order put up some long-awaited resistance in windy Wellington on day three, led by Tom Blundell, who was a stylish 86 not out at tea alongside Nathan Smith on 25.

However, with 384 runs still required to reach their enormous fourth-innings target of 583, a heavy England win appeared inevitable.

Root posted his 36th century in a flashy start to the day before being dismissed for 106, prompting a declaration half an hour after the resumption with England 427-6.

New Zealand limped to 59-4 at lunch in response but wicketkeeper Blundell emerged to participate in New Zealand's three biggest partnerships of the Test of 47, 35 and an unbeaten 58.

Daryl Mitchell was caught behind for 32 off Gus Atkinson before Glenn Phillips was clean-bowled for 16 to give spinner Shoaib Bashir his first wicket of the Test.

Despite his team's plight Blundell was prepared to play shots, compiling 11 fours and three sixes as he closed on a fifth Test century.

Smith was similarly free and the pair scored at better than a run a ball.

Earlier, the conditions didn't bother England's new-ball attack, with veteran Chris Woakes (2-20) thriving into a strong wind.

He clean-bowled out-of-form opener Devon Conway without scoring before claiming the prized scalp of Kane Williamson for four, caught behind.

Brydon Carse (2-36) dismissed Tom Latham for 24 with a sharp, one-handed caught and bowled, before enticing Rachin Ravindra (6) into a loose shot which was snicked.

Before that, England captain Ben Stokes was 49 not out when he made his declaration, having put on 100 for the sixth wicket with Root off just 13.2 overs.

They added 49 to their overnight score, allowing time for Root to complete a classy ton.

Root, who resumed on 73, reached three figures with a spectacular reverse lap shot which flew over Blundell's head off paceman Will O'Rourke.

The 33-year-old was dismissed later in the same over, edging a catch to Blundell.

England won the opening Test in Christchurch by eight wickets.