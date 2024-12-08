England Grind Towards Series Win After Root Hits Century
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Joe Root raced to a century before England's methodical bowlers reduced New Zealand to 199-6 on Sunday to put the visitors on course for a series-clinching win in the second Test.
The home side's middle order put up some long-awaited resistance in windy Wellington on day three, led by Tom Blundell, who was a stylish 86 not out at tea alongside Nathan Smith on 25.
However, with 384 runs still required to reach their enormous fourth-innings target of 583, a heavy England win appeared inevitable.
Root posted his 36th century in a flashy start to the day before being dismissed for 106, prompting a declaration half an hour after the resumption with England 427-6.
New Zealand limped to 59-4 at lunch in response but wicketkeeper Blundell emerged to participate in New Zealand's three biggest partnerships of the Test of 47, 35 and an unbeaten 58.
Daryl Mitchell was caught behind for 32 off Gus Atkinson before Glenn Phillips was clean-bowled for 16 to give spinner Shoaib Bashir his first wicket of the Test.
Despite his team's plight Blundell was prepared to play shots, compiling 11 fours and three sixes as he closed on a fifth Test century.
Smith was similarly free and the pair scored at better than a run a ball.
Earlier, the conditions didn't bother England's new-ball attack, with veteran Chris Woakes (2-20) thriving into a strong wind.
He clean-bowled out-of-form opener Devon Conway without scoring before claiming the prized scalp of Kane Williamson for four, caught behind.
Brydon Carse (2-36) dismissed Tom Latham for 24 with a sharp, one-handed caught and bowled, before enticing Rachin Ravindra (6) into a loose shot which was snicked.
Before that, England captain Ben Stokes was 49 not out when he made his declaration, having put on 100 for the sixth wicket with Root off just 13.2 overs.
They added 49 to their overnight score, allowing time for Root to complete a classy ton.
Root, who resumed on 73, reached three figures with a spectacular reverse lap shot which flew over Blundell's head off paceman Will O'Rourke.
The 33-year-old was dismissed later in the same over, edging a catch to Blundell.
England won the opening Test in Christchurch by eight wickets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem2 minutes ago
-
Syria rebels announce entering Damascus3 minutes ago
-
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd Test to win series3 minutes ago
-
Jokic's 56 points not enough as Nuggets fall to Wizards3 minutes ago
-
UK retailers feed off public affection for festive ads3 minutes ago
-
War monitor says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country3 minutes ago
-
Syrian PM says ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people3 minutes ago
-
Israel army says assisting UN force in 'repelling attack' in Syria12 minutes ago
-
Thousands of pro-EU protesters march on Georgia parliament12 minutes ago
-
Root reaches century as England set NZ mammoth 58313 minutes ago
-
S. Korean ex-defence minister arrested after martial law fiasco: media13 minutes ago
-
Ghana counts ballots after tight presidential race13 minutes ago