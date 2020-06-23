England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from July 4

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England will reopen from July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday, as part of plans to further ease the coronavirus lockdown

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end," Johnson told parliament but warned restrictions would be imposed if the virus returned.