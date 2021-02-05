England local elections get green light despite pandemic

Local elections in England and Wales will go ahead in May despite the coronavirus pandemic, with voters asked to bring their own pencils to prevent spreading the disease, the government announced Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Local elections in England and Wales will go ahead in May despite the coronavirus pandemic, with voters asked to bring their own pencils to prevent spreading the disease, the government announced Friday.

The government in London said its vaccination programme should have reached all nine priority groups by May 6, the first time it has put a date to the target, and that the council, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections can take place.

The elections will give voters their first chance to formally cast an opinion on the Conservative government's handling of the outbreak.

They were scheduled to take place on May 6, but had been thrown into doubt when the latest, and deadliest, wave of the pandemic struck before Christmas.

"Democracy should not be cancelled because of Covid," said Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith.

Scotland is also due to hold parliamentary elections, but the devolved government in Edinburgh will decide whether they will take place as planned.

The vote takes on extra significance north of the border, where a strong performance for the Scottish National Party will intensify calls for another independence referendum.

The UK government in London will invest 92 million ($125 million) to ensure the elections are Covid safe and that those who need to self-isolate can still vote due to a rule change allowing emergency proxy voting at short notice.

Voters must also bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballots, as well as wear face coverings.

"As the government rolls out the vaccine to the most vulnerable, we will be able to leave lockdown and open our country up safely again," said Smith.

"We will work with political parties to ensure that these important elections are free and fair."