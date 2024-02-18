England Lose Openers In Daunting Chase After Jaiswal's 214
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten double century as India set England a daunting victory target of 557 on day four of the third Test on Sunday.
The left-handed Jaiswal, who retired hurt on 104 on day three, returned to bat in Rajkot and hammered 214 before India declared their second innings on 430-4.
England reached 18-2 at tea after losing openers Ben Duckett, run out on four, and then Zak Crawley trapped lbw off fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on the stroke of the break.
Ollie Pope was batting on two.
India are awaiting the return of Ravichandran Ashwin after it was confirmed the senior spinner will rejoin the team following his withdrawal from the Test on day two due to a family emergency.
Jaiswal came back to the crease after Shubman Gill's departure on 91 and dominated an unbeaten 172-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who hit 68.
Jaiswal took a single off Joe Root to get to 200 in the second session for his second double ton in successive matches.
He then removed his helmet, kissed the India logo and raised both his arms to a standing ovation from the crowd.
Sarfaraz completed his second fifty after his 62 in the first innings but it was Jaiswal who tore into the bowlers in his 236-ball blitz.
Jaiswal smashed pace bowler James Anderson for three successive hits over the fence -- a first for the England veteran in his 185 Tests over 21 years.
Jaiswal, who struggled with his back after his third Test ton on Saturday, put on 159 runs with overnight batsman Gill.
Gill looked fluent after he resumed the day on 65 but a mix-up with Kuldeep Yadav got him run out when England skipper Ben Stokes, playing his 100th Test, fired a throw at the bowler's end.
Kuldeep, a nightwatchman who batted with assurance in a 91-ball knock that included a six, didn't last much long when leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed had him caught at slip.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Arabia to host 11th World Water Forum in 202720 minutes ago
-
Berlin film fest grapples with Nazi past, far-right threat30 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade up 29.9 pct in 202330 minutes ago
-
China provides over 300 bln yuan for employment assistance in 202330 minutes ago
-
Riyadh to host Saudi media forum on Monday30 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal hits 214 as India set England 557 to win Test40 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard50 minutes ago
-
Australia's Queensland mayors slam weather agency for failed rain warnings1 hour ago
-
Prospects for ceasefire dim as Israel rejects calls to spare Rafah1 hour ago
-
Beijing receives over 17.4 million visitors during Spring Festival holiday2 hours ago
-
Laos to empower coffee farmers in northern region2 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands Region2 hours ago