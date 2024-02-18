(@FahadShabbir)

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten double century as India set England a daunting victory target of 557 on day four of the third Test on Sunday.

The left-handed Jaiswal, who retired hurt on 104 on day three, returned to bat in Rajkot and hammered 214 before India declared their second innings on 430-4.

England reached 18-2 at tea after losing openers Ben Duckett, run out on four, and then Zak Crawley trapped lbw off fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on the stroke of the break.

Ollie Pope was batting on two.

India are awaiting the return of Ravichandran Ashwin after it was confirmed the senior spinner will rejoin the team following his withdrawal from the Test on day two due to a family emergency.

Jaiswal came back to the crease after Shubman Gill's departure on 91 and dominated an unbeaten 172-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who hit 68.

Jaiswal took a single off Joe Root to get to 200 in the second session for his second double ton in successive matches.

He then removed his helmet, kissed the India logo and raised both his arms to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Sarfaraz completed his second fifty after his 62 in the first innings but it was Jaiswal who tore into the bowlers in his 236-ball blitz.

Jaiswal smashed pace bowler James Anderson for three successive hits over the fence -- a first for the England veteran in his 185 Tests over 21 years.

Jaiswal, who struggled with his back after his third Test ton on Saturday, put on 159 runs with overnight batsman Gill.

Gill looked fluent after he resumed the day on 65 but a mix-up with Kuldeep Yadav got him run out when England skipper Ben Stokes, playing his 100th Test, fired a throw at the bowler's end.

Kuldeep, a nightwatchman who batted with assurance in a 91-ball knock that included a six, didn't last much long when leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed had him caught at slip.