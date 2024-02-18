Open Menu

England Lose Openers In Daunting Chase After Jaiswal's 214

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM

England lose openers in daunting chase after Jaiswal's 214

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten double century as India set England a daunting victory target of 557 on day four of the third Test on Sunday.

The left-handed Jaiswal, who retired hurt on 104 on day three, returned to bat in Rajkot and hammered 214 before India declared their second innings on 430-4.

England reached 18-2 at tea after losing openers Ben Duckett, run out on four, and then Zak Crawley trapped lbw off fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on the stroke of the break.

Ollie Pope was batting on two.

India are awaiting the return of Ravichandran Ashwin after it was confirmed the senior spinner will rejoin the team following his withdrawal from the Test on day two due to a family emergency.

Jaiswal came back to the crease after Shubman Gill's departure on 91 and dominated an unbeaten 172-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who hit 68.

Jaiswal took a single off Joe Root to get to 200 in the second session for his second double ton in successive matches.

He then removed his helmet, kissed the India logo and raised both his arms to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Sarfaraz completed his second fifty after his 62 in the first innings but it was Jaiswal who tore into the bowlers in his 236-ball blitz.

Jaiswal smashed pace bowler James Anderson for three successive hits over the fence -- a first for the England veteran in his 185 Tests over 21 years.

Jaiswal, who struggled with his back after his third Test ton on Saturday, put on 159 runs with overnight batsman Gill.

Gill looked fluent after he resumed the day on 65 but a mix-up with Kuldeep Yadav got him run out when England skipper Ben Stokes, playing his 100th Test, fired a throw at the bowler's end.

Kuldeep, a nightwatchman who batted with assurance in a 91-ball knock that included a six, didn't last much long when leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed had him caught at slip.

Related Topics

India Century Rajkot Anderson Kuldeep Yadav Sarfaraz Khan Ben Duckett Sunday National University Family From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field fir ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

7 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

15 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

15 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

15 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

15 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

15 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

15 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

15 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

15 hours ago

More Stories From World