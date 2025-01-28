Open Menu

England Name Curry Twins To Face Ireland In Six Nations Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Twins Tom Curry and Ben Curry will play together for England for the first time in their Six Nations opener against champions Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The brothers, 26, who both play for English Premiership club Sale, will fill the flanker positions either side of number eight Ben Earl. Tom Curry is given the number six jersey.

Cadan Murley will make his debut on the left wing after being given the nod ahead of Ollie Sleightholme, who filled the position in England's most recent outing against Japan in November.

Alex Mitchell has recovered from a knee problem to start at scrum-half, with Marcus Smith at fly-half.

Maro Itoje will captain England for the first time.

"We're looking forward to the challenge of facing the tournament favourites," England coach Steve Borthwick said on Tuesday.

"We know it'll be a tough contest against a team that's very familiar with each other. We'll need to work tirelessly and maintain our discipline from the first whistle to the last."

England (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Cadan Murley; Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Ben Curry, Tom Curry; George Martin, Maro Itoje (capt); Will Stuart, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Willis, Harry Randall, Fin Smith

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

