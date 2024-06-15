England Out To Dispel Euro 2024 Doubts Against Serbia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) England's attacking arsenal sees them start Euro 2024 as the bookmakers' favourites to end a wait since 1966 to win a major tournament, but some doubts persist over the Three Lions ahead of Sunday's opener against Serbia.
Gareth Southgate's men have won just one of their last five matches -- a run that includes a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia and a shock 1-0 home defeat to Iceland in their final warm-up match before flying out to Germany.
England are still expected to cruise through a group that also includes Denmark and Slovenia.
However, a dominant display is required against the Serbs in Gelsenkirchen to settle nerves at the start of another tournament filled with high expectations, but which could still fail to deliver a long-awaited trophy.
