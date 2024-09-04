England pick seamer Hull for 3rd Test against Sri Lanka

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull will make his England debut in the third Test against Sri Lanka starting on Friday.

The 20-year-old left-armer replaces Matthew Potts for the final game of the series at the Oval, with England 2-0 up.

Hull, who only made his first-class debut last year, was added to the squad ahead of the second Test following an injury to Mark Wood.

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir