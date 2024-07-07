England Prop Marler Ruled Out Of Second All Blacks Test
Dunedin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) England said on Sunday that experienced prop Joe Marler will miss the second and final Test against New Zealand after suffering an injury during the series-opening match.
Marler was forced off early in the 16-15 loss in Dunedin on Saturday by a foot injury and scans revealed the 95-cap veteran won't be available for the second Test in Auckland.
Uncapped Northampton prop Emmanuel Iyogun has been called into the squad as prop cover although the 23-year-old is unlikely to play at Eden Park as there are two specialist looseheads already on tour.
Fin Baxter made his Test debut with a 63-minute stint when replacing Marler, while Bevan Rodd started last month's Test against Japan in Tokyo.
New Zealand scrum-half TJ Perenara is considered unlikely to play in Auckland.
Veteran Perenara appeared to hyper-extend his knee in a first-half collision with his captain Scott Barrett and did not return after the interval.
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said an unnamed player was on standby to join his squad.
"We've got plans in place if he's not right," Robertson said.
"I hope it's one of those ones that looks worse than it actually is.
"
The 32-year-old Perenara was playing his 81st Test, 18 months after suffering a serious Achilles tendon rupture in a drawn Test against England at Twickenham.
England must defy history to square the series at Eden Park, where New Zealand have not lost a Test since 1994.
England are also chasing their first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 21 years.
England coach Steve Borthwick refused to blame the opening defeat on three missed shots at goal from fly-half Marcus Smith - including routine attempts at the start of each half.
"Everyone makes mistakes and Marcus also produced magic on that pitch today," he said.
All Blacks fly-half Damian McKenzie registered the same two-from-five goalkicking return, including being "timed out" when taking longer than 60 seconds to attempt a late penalty goal.
McKenzie called for a shot clock to be installed on the big screen at New Zealand venues.
"I can't always count to 60 in my head, especially when I'm trying to focus. I just missed the time," McKenzie said.
