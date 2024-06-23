England Recall Jordan As They Bowl Against USA In T20 World Cup
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) England recalled all-rounder Chris Jordan in place of fast bowler Mark Wood as they attempted to secure a semi-final place in the T20 World Cup with a thumping win over the United States on Sunday.
Jordan missed the first two of England's three second-round matches but returned on his home island of Barbados for their concluding Super Eights fixture against the USA, one of the surprise packages of the tournament, at the Kensington Oval.
The United States were unchanged from their nine-wicket defeat by fellow co-hosts the West Indies.
Defending champions England, who have never previously played the United States in any senior international format, saw captain Jos Buttler win the toss and opt to field first as they looked to bounce back from a narrow seven-run loss to South Africa.
Victory by a significant margin should see England into the last four when Group Two is settled later Sunday after a match in Antigua between the West Indies and South Africa, yet to lose in this tournament.
Teams
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wkt), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (capt), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjinge, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
jdg/bsp
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From World
-
Kenya force to leave for Haiti on June 25: govt, police13 seconds ago
-
Tennis: Halle ATP final result19 seconds ago
-
Murray uncertain for Wimbledon after back surgery20 minutes ago
-
Kenya force to leave for Haiti on June 25: govt, police20 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- collated40 minutes ago
-
Drone attack damages merchant ship in Red Sea: UK agency40 minutes ago
-
Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills three, wounds dozens1 hour ago
-
Luxembourg Grand Duke announces start of handover to son1 hour ago
-
Kenya's Ruto ready for 'conversation' with protesters1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Birmingham WTA result2 hours ago
-
Ex-champion Murray out of Wimbledon after back surgery2 hours ago
-
Flights cancelled at UK's Manchester airport after power cut2 hours ago