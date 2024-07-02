England Recall Marler, Stuart For First All Blacks Test
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) England on Tuesday recalled experienced props Joe Marler and Will Stuart to face the All Blacks in the first Test in Dunedin this Saturday, as coach Steve Borthwick named his team early.
Marler and Stuart will pack down in the front row either side of captain Jamie George in the only changes to the England team which thrashed Japan 52-17 in Tokyo 10 days ago.
Uncapped prop Fin Baxter and wing Ollie Sleightholme -- son of former England wing Jon Sleightholme -- are poised to make their first appearances for their country from the bench.
"It doesn't get more challenging than playing New Zealand at home," Borthwick told reporters in Auckland.
"We'll need to be mentally strong, play a tactically smart game and ensure we maintain our discipline."
New Zealand will name their team on Thursday.
The second Test is a week later at Auckland's Eden Park, where the All Blacks have not lost since 1994.
The two-Test series sees Scott Robertson starting his tenure as All Blacks coach.
England have won eight of 43 Tests against the All Blacks, but only two of those victories were on New Zealand soil.
The hosts have not played since losing the Rugby World Cup final to South Africa in Paris in October, while England finished third in this year's Six Nations.
New Zealand had a boost on Tuesday when veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu said he was fit to play.
Tuipulotu injured his knee in early June, which had threatened to end his season.
However he recovered quickly in time to lead the Auckland Blues to the Super Rugby title a fortnight ago when they beat the Waikato Chiefs in the final.
Tuipulotu has come through training with the All Blacks this week without problems.
"The knee felt good. It hasn't held me back. I'm stoked and the coaches are too," Tuipulotu told reporters in Wellington. "I'm getting stuck into everything."
He is poised to partner new All Blacks captain Scott Barrett in the second row.
Tuipulotu predicts the new-look All Blacks will play an expansive style under Robertson, but only if their forwards can dominate the English pack.
"We will want to match them up front and win that area," he added. "We want to be strong in our set piece and then be able to finish out wide."
England (15-1)
George Furbank; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Chandler Cunningham-South; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (captain), Joe Marler
Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Tom Curry, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme.
Recent Stories
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
More Stories From World
-
New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum24 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi attends China-Eurasia Expo, hold meetings with business enterprises in Xinjiang10 minutes ago
-
'Can't go back': Myanmar conscription exiles struggle in Thailand30 minutes ago
-
Hungary's Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high1 hour ago
-
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech2 hours ago
-
Sinkholes spread fear in Turkey's parched breadbasket2 hours ago
-
Kenya braces for new protests after dozens killed in anti-tax demos3 hours ago
-
US coach Berhalter defiant over future after early Copa exit3 hours ago
-
UN highlights Afghan women's concerns at Doha meeting3 hours ago
-
USA crash out of Copa America as Uruguay, Panama advance3 hours ago
-
Trump treads carefully as calls swirl for Biden to exit3 hours ago
-
Powerful Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean islands3 hours ago