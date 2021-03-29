UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Relaxes Tight COVID-19 Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

England relaxes tight COVID-19 measures

England on Monday started to normalize from its tight COVID-19 restrictions that had been in place since before Christmas

ILONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :) - England on Monday started to normalize from its tight COVID-19 restrictions that had been in place since before Christmas.

Under the new rules, people will be allowed to gather in groups of six to socialize in parks and private gardens, with sports pitches, courts and outdoor swimming pools to be reopened and organized team sports to resume starting on Monday.

The government's message to "stay at home" was replaced with "stay local" as people seek to enjoy a slight respite from the restrictions which lasted around more than three months.

"I know how much people have missed the camaraderie and competition of organized sport, and how difficult it has been to restrict physical activities -- especially for children," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"I know many will welcome the increased social contact, with groups of six or two households now also able to meet outdoors." However, Johnson also warned to remain cautious as people should still work from home if possible and minimize their journeys according to new advise.

"We must remain cautious with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout," he said.

"Despite today's easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called," he added.

In London, where a series of recent protests saw thousands of people unlawfully gathered, Metropolitan Police reminded people that large gatherings remain unlawful.

The force said that officers would "continue to respond quickly to house parties or dangerous raves, taking enforcement action by handing out fines." Authorities started relaxing measures as more than 30 million people -- nearly half the population -- across the UK had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

People are still banned from going on vacation abroad, with a �5,000 ($6,900) fine in place against violations, as the country is cautious about the new variants of the virus.

The next step in normalization is expected to come on April 12, with pubs and restaurants to be allowed to resume services in outdoor areas and non-essential shops allowed to reopen.

The UK has suffered the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe with 126,592 so far, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Sports Europe Christmas Fine London United Kingdom April From Government Million

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 1,874 new COVID-19 cases, 2,025 r ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

26 minutes ago

Organisers announce AED 360,000 prize purse for 20 ..

26 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Currently No Plans For Conversation B ..

47 seconds ago

17 cops contract COVID-19 in five days

49 seconds ago

French pharma firm convicted of manslaughter over ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.