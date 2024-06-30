Open Menu

England Squad To Play West Indies In First Two Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) England 14-man squad announced Sunday for the first two Tests of a three-match series against the West Indies:

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson (First Test only), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes

Fixtures

Jul 10-14: England v West Indies, 1st Test, Lord's, London

Jul 18-22: England v West Indies, 2nd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Jul 26-30: England v West Indies, 3rd Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham

