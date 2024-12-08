England Thrash New Zealand In 2nd Test To Win Series
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) An aggressive England dominated from start to finish to thrash New Zealand by 323 runs on Sunday in the second Test and emphatically win the series with a match to go.
Joe Root scored a century before England's bowlers knocked over New Zealand for 259 in the final session of day three, clinching a series on New Zealand soil for the first time since 2008.
As with their eight-wicket loss in Christchurch, New Zealand were outplayed for long periods, although Tom Blundell showed some late resistance with a century as he fought bravely in the unlikely pursuit of a winning target of 583.
The wicketkeeper was dismissed for 115 soon after tea, caught brilliantly by slip Ben Duckett off spinner Shoaib Bashir to spark a tail-order collapse.
Nathan Smith (42) and Matt Henry (4) both fell to Ben Stokes (3-5) before the England skipper removed Tim Southee (8), caught in the deep in the game's final act.
Former skipper Root set the tone by posting his 36th century in a flashy start to the day before being dismissed for 106, prompting a declaration half an hour after the resumption with England 427-6.
New Zealand limped to 59-4 at lunch in response but their innings gained some respectability in the middle session through the efforts of Blundell, Smith and Daryl Mitchell (32).
Despite his team's plight Blundell was prepared to play shots, compiling 13 fours and five sixes as he achieved a fifth century to end a lean run of form with the bat.
Earlier, the blustery conditions didn't bother England's new-ball attack, with veteran Chris Woakes (2-20) thriving into a strong wind.
He clean-bowled out-of-form opener Devon Conway without scoring before claiming the prized scalp of Kane Williamson for four, caught behind.
Brydon Carse (2-53) dismissed Tom Latham for 24 with a sharp, one-handed caught and bowled, before enticing Rachin Ravindra (6) into a loose shot which was snicked.
Before that, Stokes was 49 not out when he made his declaration, having put on 100 for the sixth wicket with Root off just 13.2 overs.
They added 49 to their overnight score, allowing time for Root to complete a classy ton.
Root, who resumed on 73, reached three figures with a spectacular reverse lap shot which flew over Blundell's head off paceman Will O'Rourke.
The 33-year-old was dismissed later in the same over, edging a catch to Blundell.
The third and final Test starts in Hamilton on Saturday.
