Open Menu

England Thrash Scotland To Set Up France Grand Slam Showdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 01:00 AM

England thrash Scotland to set up France Grand Slam showdown

Leicester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) England set up a Grand Slam decider against France at Twickenham next weekend with a 59-7 rout of Scotland on Saturday.

Earlier, France were far less impressive as they were forced to come from 21-12 behind at half-time to beat Italy 34-21 for their fourth win of the championship.

England are big favourites to secure a seventh consecutive Women's Six Nations title after extending their winning run to 24 matches with a nine-try display at Leicester's Welford Road.

Kelsey Clifford, Marlie Packer, captain Zoe Aldcroft, MacDonald, Abbie Ward and Lark Atkin-Davies all went over to put England 42-0 up at half-time.

MacDonald touched down for her second try after the break and although Scotland responded through centre Lisa Thomson's score, Claudia Dow had the crowd out of their seats with her first try before she completed the scoring.

"It was awesome," said Packer. "You can't take for granted playing for England.

"The calibre of players we have got coming through, players who are training and not even on the bench who are so good.

It shows the depth we have got."

France were the last side to beat England in the Six Nations back in 2018.

But they will need a much improved display to spring a surprise on April 26 after needing two late tries to see off Italy.

Marine Menager and Alexandra Chambon finally put distance between the visitors and their resilient hosts.

"We said at half-time do not lose our heads," said Menager, whose twin sister Romane scored a try earlier in the second-half.

"The key was not to panic, to slowly regain a foothold in the match.That is what we did."

France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus said people may write off their chances but they would go to England full of belief in themselves.

"We will play our game, we have nothing to lose," she said.

"We have been chasing this prize since 2018 and we want to end that drought."

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

10 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

10 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

10 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

10 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

10 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

10 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

10 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

13 hours ago

More Stories From World