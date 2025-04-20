England Thrash Scotland To Set Up France Grand Slam Showdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Leicester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) England set up a Grand Slam decider against France at Twickenham next weekend with a 59-7 rout of Scotland on Saturday.
Earlier, France were far less impressive as they were forced to come from 21-12 behind at half-time to beat Italy 34-21 for their fourth win of the championship.
England are big favourites to secure a seventh consecutive Women's Six Nations title after extending their winning run to 24 matches with a nine-try display at Leicester's Welford Road.
Kelsey Clifford, Marlie Packer, captain Zoe Aldcroft, MacDonald, Abbie Ward and Lark Atkin-Davies all went over to put England 42-0 up at half-time.
MacDonald touched down for her second try after the break and although Scotland responded through centre Lisa Thomson's score, Claudia Dow had the crowd out of their seats with her first try before she completed the scoring.
"It was awesome," said Packer. "You can't take for granted playing for England.
"The calibre of players we have got coming through, players who are training and not even on the bench who are so good.
It shows the depth we have got."
France were the last side to beat England in the Six Nations back in 2018.
But they will need a much improved display to spring a surprise on April 26 after needing two late tries to see off Italy.
Marine Menager and Alexandra Chambon finally put distance between the visitors and their resilient hosts.
"We said at half-time do not lose our heads," said Menager, whose twin sister Romane scored a try earlier in the second-half.
"The key was not to panic, to slowly regain a foothold in the match.That is what we did."
France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus said people may write off their chances but they would go to England full of belief in themselves.
"We will play our game, we have nothing to lose," she said.
"We have been chasing this prize since 2018 and we want to end that drought."
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results3 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table3 minutes ago
-
Verstappen's Red Bull 'comes alive' to claim record pole in Jeddah3 minutes ago
-
England thrash Scotland to set up France Grand Slam showdown3 minutes ago
-
McTominay fires Napoli level with Inter as Conte fuels exit rumours13 minutes ago
-
DR Congo boat fire toll revised down to 3313 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill dozens in central Nigeria13 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results13 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table13 minutes ago
-
Man City boost top five bid, Aston Villa thrash in-form Newcastle23 minutes ago
-
Verstappen sets lap record to edge Piastri for Jeddah pole23 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table23 minutes ago