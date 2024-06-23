Open Menu

England Thrash USA To Reach T20 World Cup Semi-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Reigning champions England qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after hammering the United States by 10 wickets in their concluding Super Eights match in Barbados on Sunday.

Chris Jordan took four wickets in five balls, including the third hat-trick of the tournament, as England dismissed the USA for 115.

England captain Jos Buttler then made a blistering 83 not out, hitting Harmeet Singh for five sixes in an over costing 32 runs, as his side raced to 117-0 in 9.4 overs.

By reaching their target so quickly England assured themselves of a place in the last four on net run-rate, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's final Group Two Super Eights match between co-hosts the West Indies and South Africa in Antigua.

