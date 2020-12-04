UrduPoint.com
England To Allow Entry Of Top Managers, Artists Without Quarantine - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Certain categories of prominent businessmen, artists and athletes will be allowed to enter England without the need to serve a 14-day quarantine beginning from Saturday, UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

"New Business Traveller exemption: From 4am on Sat 5th Dec high-value business travellers will no longer need to self-isolate when returning to ENGLAND from a country NOT in a travel corridor, allowing more travel to support the economy and jobs. Conditions apply," Shapps said on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, the official added that the exemption would also apply to "certain performing arts professionals, tv production staff, journalists and recently signed elite sportspersons.

"

More detailed eligibility criteria are expected to be published by the UK government soon.

At the moment, all arrivals to the United Kingdom from countries outside the "safe" list, known as the Travel Corridor, are required to quarantine for two weeks. From December 15, arriving individuals will be eligible for a reduction of the quarantine term if they test negative on day 5 upon arrival.

