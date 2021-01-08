UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England To Ask Travelers To Prove Negative COVID Test Prior To Departure From Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:10 AM

England to Ask Travelers to Prove Negative COVID Test Prior to Departure From Next Week

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) England will require all travelers, including UK citizens, to present a negative COVID-19 test up to 72 hours before departure starting from next week, the United Kingdom's Department for Transport said on Friday.

"All international arrivals to England, including UK nationals, required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure. Passengers will be subject to an immediate fine of £500 [$677] if they fail to comply with the new regulations on pre-departure testing," the department said in a press release.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that the spread of new strains of coronavirus requires the country to impose additional restrictions.

On Thursday, the UK registered over 52,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,162 related deaths, the highest increase since April. Overall, the country has confirmed over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases and more than 78,000 deaths.

England imposed its third lockdown this week, while COVID-19 restrictions are also in place in Scotland.

Related Topics

Fine United Kingdom April All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

6 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

6 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

6 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

6 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

6 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.