England to Ease Quarantine Rules for Vaccinated Travelers From July 19- Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the UK's mass immunization program will no longer have to self-isolate upon their return to England from countries on the UK's so-called amber list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday.

"I can confirm today that from July 19, UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England," Shapps said.

The transport secretary confirmed that travelers would still have to conduct a PCR test three days before they travel back to England.

Individuals will also still be required to take a PCR test in England within two days of their arrival, although a rule stipulating that travelers must take a second test eight days after they return to England will also be scrapped from this date.

Vaccinated passengers must indicate their vaccination status on their passenger locator form upon arrival in England, Shapps added.

More than 140 countries are currently on the UK's amber list.