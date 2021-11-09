UrduPoint.com

England To Require Vaccination For All Health Service Workers: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:28 PM

England to require vaccination for all health service workers: govt

All frontline workers in the National Health Service (NHS) in England will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from April 1 or lose their jobs, Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :All frontline workers in the National Health Service (NHS) in England will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from April 1 or lose their jobs, Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"Having considered the... advice of my officials and NHS leaders including the chief executive of the NHS, I have concluded that all those working in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated," he told parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament April All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Sta ..

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Status by the UNESCO Creative Cit ..

7 seconds ago
 WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise o ..

WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise of problems

1 minute ago
 Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

2 minutes ago
 Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's ..

Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's philosophy: Fayyaz

2 minutes ago
 RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

4 minutes ago
 ICC name match officials for T20 CWC semis

ICC name match officials for T20 CWC semis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.