England to require vaccination for all health service workers: govt

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :All frontline workers in the National Health Service (NHS) in England will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from April 1 or lose their jobs, Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"Having considered the... advice of my officials and NHS leaders including the chief executive of the NHS, I have concluded that all those working in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated," he told parliament.