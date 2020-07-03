Travelers from more than 50 countries will no longer be required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arriving in England, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday, adding that the list of affected countries will be published later in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Travelers from more than 50 countries will no longer be required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arriving in England, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday, adding that the list of affected countries will be published later in the day.

"There are countries and also territories, for example, the UK's overseas territories. There will be a list of, I think, 50 plus countries ... that we will publish later today," Shapps said during an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster.

Shapps added that France, Germany, Italy, and Spain would be among the countries on the list. The government has taken the decision on the advice of leading public health officials, the transport secretary added.

Since June 8, citizens arriving in the United Kingdom have been required to spend 14 days in quarantine, only being allowed to leave their property in a handful of situations.

On Thursday, the UK's Department of Health and Social Care reported 576 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours.

Restaurants, pubs, and hotels are provisionally being allowed to reopen in England from Saturday. The UK government has employed a four-nation approach, which gives the devolved governments in each constituent country the power to oversee lockdown measures.