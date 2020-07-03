UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England To Scrap Quarantine For Int'l Arrivals From 50 Countries - UK Transport Secretary

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 03:42 PM

England to Scrap Quarantine for Int'l Arrivals From 50 Countries - UK Transport Secretary

Travelers from more than 50 countries will no longer be required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arriving in England, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday, adding that the list of affected countries will be published later in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Travelers from more than 50 countries will no longer be required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arriving in England, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday, adding that the list of affected countries will be published later in the day.

"There are countries and also territories, for example, the UK's overseas territories. There will be a list of, I think, 50 plus countries ... that we will publish later today," Shapps said during an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster.

Shapps added that France, Germany, Italy, and Spain would be among the countries on the list. The government has taken the decision on the advice of leading public health officials, the transport secretary added.

Since June 8, citizens arriving in the United Kingdom have been required to spend 14 days in quarantine, only being allowed to leave their property in a handful of situations.

On Thursday, the UK's Department of Health and Social Care reported 576 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours.

Restaurants, pubs, and hotels are provisionally being allowed to reopen in England from Saturday. The UK government has employed a four-nation approach, which gives the devolved governments in each constituent country the power to oversee lockdown measures.

Related Topics

France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India Sends 10 Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Syria ..

8 minutes ago

Kim Hails Role of N.Korean Workers' Party in Avert ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on I ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin Official Kozak, Normandy Format Advisers t ..

13 minutes ago

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

13 minutes ago

AIG South Punjab visits Multan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.