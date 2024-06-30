England V Slovakia Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, on Sunday (kick-off 1600 GMT):
England (4-3-3)
Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (capt), Phil Foden
Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)
Slovakia (4-3-3)
Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarík, Denis Vavro, Milan Skriniar (capt), David Hancko; Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Ondrej Duda; Ivan Schranz, David Strelec, Lukas Haraslin
Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)
Referee: Umut Meler (TUR)
afp
