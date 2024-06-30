Open Menu

England V Slovakia Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM

England v Slovakia Euro 2024 starting line-ups

Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, on Sunday (kick-off 1600 GMT):

England (4-3-3)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (capt), Phil Foden

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Slovakia (4-3-3)

Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarík, Denis Vavro, Milan Skriniar (capt), David Hancko; Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Ondrej Duda; Ivan Schranz, David Strelec, Lukas Haraslin

Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)

Referee: Umut Meler (TUR)

afp

COACH

