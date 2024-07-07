England V Switzerland Euro 2024 Quarter-final Starting Line-ups
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 quarter-final fixture between England and Switzerland at the Duesseldorf Arena on Saturday (kick-off 1600 GMT):
England (3-4-2-1)
Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane (capt)
Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)
Switzerland (3-4-3)
Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Fabian Rieder; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye
Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
Recent Stories
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
More Stories From World
-
Grenada's Carriacou island ravaged by Hurricane Beryl: UN officials51 minutes ago
-
UN warns of 'risk of full-scale' war on Lebanon-Israel ‘Blue Line’ border51 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University visits China for expanding cooperation in education, sci-tech and talent4 hours ago
-
Djokovic eyes sweet 16 as Murray's Wimbledon career ends with whimper4 hours ago
-
Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed4 hours ago
-
Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed4 hours ago
-
Gulf states congratulate Iran's new reformist president4 hours ago
-
Martin wins German MotoGP sprint race to stem Bagnia run5 hours ago
-
Biden defiant, but critics are circling5 hours ago
-
Beryl heads for Texas after causing damage, no deaths in Mexico5 hours ago
-
Turkey take on Dutch in politically charged Euros quarter-final, England face Swiss6 hours ago
-
Martin wins German MotoGP sprint race to stem Bagnia run6 hours ago