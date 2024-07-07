Open Menu

England V Switzerland Euro 2024 Quarter-final Starting Line-ups

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 quarter-final fixture between England and Switzerland at the Duesseldorf Arena on Saturday (kick-off 1600 GMT):

England (3-4-2-1)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Switzerland (3-4-3)

Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Fabian Rieder; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye

Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

