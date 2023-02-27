UrduPoint.com

England, Wales Raise Legal Marriage Age To 18 - Justice Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

England, Wales Raise Legal Marriage Age to 18 - Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The legal age of marriage in England and Wales has been raised to 18, the UK Justice Ministry said on Monday.

"Vulnerable children across England and Wales will be better protected from the damaging impact of forced marriage as the legal age of marriage rises to 18 in England and Wales," the ministry said in a statement.

The new regulation went into effect on Monday as stipulated by the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022, which received royal assent last April. Under the legislation, marriage or civil partnership are prohibited for 16 and 17 year olds even with parental consent, the statement said.

"It is now illegal and a criminal offence to exploit vulnerable children by arranging for them to marry, under any circumstances whether or not force is used" it added.

The legal punishment for arranging an underage marriage is up to seven years in prison, according to the statement.

Child marriage is directly linked to domestic abuse, limited education and career prospects, as well as serious physical and mental health problems, the ministry said.

The adoption of the Minimal Age Act is part of the UK's pledge to the United Nations to root out child marriage by 2030, although the document does not apply to Scotland and Northern Ireland because of the devolution of powers.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Marriage Wales Ireland United Kingdom April Criminals From

Recent Stories

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkis ..

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkish delegation

8 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will ..

17 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament disc ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s v ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.