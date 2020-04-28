England, Wales Register 4,343 Coronavirus Deaths in Care Homes in 2 Weeks - UK Statistics

More than 4,300 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in England and Wales from April 10-24, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) More than 4,300 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in England and Wales from April 10-24, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

According to the ONS' chart, approximately half of these deaths were confirmed in the last five days.

"On each day most deaths occurred in hospital, however, we are starting to see more deaths occurring in private homes and care homes," the ONS said.

Overall, the United Kingdom confirmed 157,149 COVID-19 cases and 21,092 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.