UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England, Wales Register 4,343 Coronavirus Deaths In Care Homes In 2 Weeks - UK Statistics

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:54 PM

England, Wales Register 4,343 Coronavirus Deaths in Care Homes in 2 Weeks - UK Statistics

More than 4,300 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in England and Wales from April 10-24, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) More than 4,300 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in England and Wales from April 10-24, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

According to the ONS' chart, approximately half of these deaths were confirmed in the last five days.

"On each day most deaths occurred in hospital, however, we are starting to see more deaths occurring in private homes and care homes," the ONS said.

Overall, the United Kingdom confirmed 157,149 COVID-19 cases and 21,092 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

Related Topics

UK Wales United Kingdom April From

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

26 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

26 minutes ago

Germany to make masks mandatory in all shops: offi ..

1 minute ago

Former Liverpool 'legend' Michael Robinson dies at ..

1 minute ago

France to Reopen Kindergartens, Primary Schools Fr ..

1 minute ago

UN Official Urges Belarusians to Stay Home Due to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.