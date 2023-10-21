Open Menu

England World Cup Winner Bobby Charlton Dies Aged 86

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 11:50 PM

England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) England World Cup winner and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, the family announced in a statement on Saturday.

Charlton was a key member of England's victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was surrounded by his family," said a statement on behalf of the Charlton family.

Charlton's European Cup success at United came 10 years after the Munich air disaster, which he and team manager Matt Busby survived but which claimed the lives of eight of Charlton's team-mates.

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," the club said in a statement.

