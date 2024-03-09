England's Anderson Becomes Third Bowler To Take 700 Test Wickets
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) England's James Anderson on Saturday took his 700th Test wicket, becoming just the third bowler in world cricket to achieve the landmark.
The 41-year-old dismissed Kuldeep Yadav on day three of the fifth Test against India in Dharamsala to reach the milestone, the first fast bowler to do so.
He is behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) of Sri Lanka and the late Shane Warne (708 wickets) of Australia.
Anderson got overnight batsman Yadav to edge a length delivery outside off and celebrated as teammates gathered around him.
The veteran quick raised the ball to a standing ovation from the crowd.
Anderson came into the series 10 away from the mark and started the final match on 698 wickets.
He began his career in 2003 at Lord's against Zimbabwe and has since played 187 matches.
Called the "swing king" for his ability to move the ball both ways, Anderson averages under 27 and has 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests.
