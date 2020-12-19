UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Chief Medical Officer Confirms Rapid Spread Of New COVID-19 Strain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:55 PM

England's Chief Medical Officer Confirms Rapid Spread of New COVID-19 Strain

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty on Saturday called on the nation to remain vigilant as a recently discovered variant of coronavirus was rapidly spreading

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty on Saturday called on the nation to remain vigilant as a recently discovered variant of coronavirus was rapidly spreading.

On Monday, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock announced the discovery of the new strain of the disease, which was reported in roughly 1,000 individuals in southern England.

"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly," Whitty said in a statement published by the UK government website.

The chief medical officer added that the World Health Organization (WHO) had already been alerted.

"There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this.

Given this latest development it is now more vital than ever that the public continue to take action in their area to reduce transmission," Whitty noted.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he did not rule out another lockdown in England after Christmas as the rates of COVID-19 infections in the country continue their upward trend.

Speaking about new coronavirus strains at the Friday briefing, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, urged countries to take steps to control the spread of the disease at this present time to prevent the virus from having further opportunities to mutate following the recent discoveries of new variants in Denmark, the UK, and South Africa.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Christmas Van Lead Hancock United Kingdom South Africa Denmark From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCA intimidates to scale up protest against import ..

1 minute ago

Palestinian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Work Wi ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest 6 accused, recover 30 liquor bottles ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese, Russian digital media urged to bolster ti ..

6 minutes ago

Dangling electric wires; a life threat

6 minutes ago

Rehabilitation work on China Creek Bridge in full ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.